Epocria update for 21 November 2021

Update Notes for 0.9.4d

21 November 2021

I'm working on another major update alongside a bunch of polish of already existing features, unfortunately, I'm a student and I have been quite busy, however I wanted to get a small patch out with some features.

  • Snow appears when snowing
  • Snow can be crafted into a Packed Snow Block
  • Packed Snow can be crafted into a Packed Ice block
  • A Snow Bottle which can be smelted into a water bottle cus science.
  • ManaStorage targeting fixed where it would target lower priorities but not the lowest first.
  • Several minor/major bug fixes.

