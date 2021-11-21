Update Notes for 0.9.4d

I'm working on another major update alongside a bunch of polish of already existing features, unfortunately, I'm a student and I have been quite busy, however I wanted to get a small patch out with some features.
- Snow appears when snowing
- Snow can be crafted into a Packed Snow Block
- Packed Snow can be crafted into a Packed Ice block
- A Snow Bottle which can be smelted into a water bottle cus science.
- ManaStorage targeting fixed where it would target lower priorities but not the lowest first.
- Several minor/major bug fixes.
Changed files in this update