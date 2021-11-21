Patch notes for v1.01.62

Hafermann has arrived!
The harvest demon Hafermann has arrived in ILB.
To get Hafermann to appear, you must purchase the Hafermann Dimensional Scroll ath the Hag of Halloween.
The Hafermann Dimension is similar to other maps in the game. You must get 350 MKP to have him take notice and appear.
Every Hafermann Dimension has an altar portal area
Hafermann has uncommon and rare drops. Higher magic find will have them drop more frequently
The Unholy difficulty of Hafermann is also available
Reminder: Unholy Difficulty Maps -- This difficulty is the hardest in the game.
All monsters are level 100+
Takes 500 MKP to spawn the boss
Resistances have been lowered by 250
Armor mitigates less damage
Bosses have a lot more hit points, but drop special drops each time
Changed files in this update