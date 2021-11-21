 Skip to content

It Lurks Below update for 21 November 2021

Patch notes for v1.01.62

Share · View all patches · Build 7752156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hafermann has arrived!

  • The harvest demon Hafermann has arrived in ILB.

  • To get Hafermann to appear, you must purchase the Hafermann Dimensional Scroll ath the Hag of Halloween.

  • The Hafermann Dimension is similar to other maps in the game. You must get 350 MKP to have him take notice and appear.

  • Every Hafermann Dimension has an altar portal area

  • Hafermann has uncommon and rare drops. Higher magic find will have them drop more frequently

  • The Unholy difficulty of Hafermann is also available

  • Reminder: Unholy Difficulty Maps -- This difficulty is the hardest in the game.

  • All monsters are level 100+

  • Takes 500 MKP to spawn the boss

  • Resistances have been lowered by 250

  • Armor mitigates less damage

  • Bosses have a lot more hit points, but drop special drops each time

