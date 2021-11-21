11/21/21 Patch Notes

We fixed some stuff!
- Fixed SteamVR starting when selecting non-VR mode
- Fixed a graphical glitch in the rare chandelier room
- Fixed being able to pick up a second pinwheel piece in the hole room
- Fixed the pinwheel piece item indicator on the Hooked Doll showing up when revisiting the basement
- Fixed the endless score screen not appearing
- Fixed backtracking in the endless skip room breaking the game
- Fixed some walls in the dollhouse you could knock husks through
- Fixed a draw-order problem with the husks' floor decal breaking pits
- Fixed hitting the meat in Specimen 11's hell chase causing the axe to still look held up
- Removed the ability for Spooper & White Face to show up together
- Fixed the screen effect getting stuck if you picked up the note after the nightmare sequence repeatedly
- Fixed Specimen 10's area having the wrong texture state when you first enter it
- Made EM Hooked Doll match your vertical position so her behavior is less confusing in rooms with ramps
- Fixed Specimen 8 being able to get stuck places and not portal
- Fixed layers on the pit colliders so Woormy Charles doesn't touch them like walls
- Fixed Specimen 2, 8, and Monster 5 not floating over gaps in some rooms correctly
- Fixed an incorrectly placed specimen accessory in one of Whiteface's second chase rooms
- Fixed a rare condition where your movement could be locked when exiting Ms Spook repeatedly
- Fixed some crate positions that could get Specimen 13 stuck
- Slightly increased EM Woormy Charles' damage
We have a Discord Server that we are active in. Come join the community, report bugs, etc.
Thank you again for your patience!
