Spooky's Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation update for 21 November 2021

11/21/21 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7752132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We fixed some stuff!

  • Fixed SteamVR starting when selecting non-VR mode
  • Fixed a graphical glitch in the rare chandelier room
  • Fixed being able to pick up a second pinwheel piece in the hole room
  • Fixed the pinwheel piece item indicator on the Hooked Doll showing up when revisiting the basement
  • Fixed the endless score screen not appearing
  • Fixed backtracking in the endless skip room breaking the game
  • Fixed some walls in the dollhouse you could knock husks through
  • Fixed a draw-order problem with the husks' floor decal breaking pits
  • Fixed hitting the meat in Specimen 11's hell chase causing the axe to still look held up
  • Removed the ability for Spooper & White Face to show up together
  • Fixed the screen effect getting stuck if you picked up the note after the nightmare sequence repeatedly
  • Fixed Specimen 10's area having the wrong texture state when you first enter it
  • Made EM Hooked Doll match your vertical position so her behavior is less confusing in rooms with ramps
  • Fixed Specimen 8 being able to get stuck places and not portal
  • Fixed layers on the pit colliders so Woormy Charles doesn't touch them like walls
  • Fixed Specimen 2, 8, and Monster 5 not floating over gaps in some rooms correctly
  • Fixed an incorrectly placed specimen accessory in one of Whiteface's second chase rooms
  • Fixed a rare condition where your movement could be locked when exiting Ms Spook repeatedly
  • Fixed some crate positions that could get Specimen 13 stuck
  • Slightly increased EM Woormy Charles' damage

We have a Discord Server that we are active in. Come join the community, report bugs, etc.

Thank you again for your patience!

