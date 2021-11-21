In rare cases, the character could get stuck on ski slope and you could not get him off.
That Flipping Mountain update for 21 November 2021
Fixed Sky Bridge bug where character could get stuck on ski slope.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
In rare cases, the character could get stuck on ski slope and you could not get him off.
Changed files in this update