- Four hotkeys can be assigned to the equipment bar by holding 1,2,3, or 4 and clicking. Hotkeys will reappear automatically if playing a new mode and you re-unlock the slot. (re-unlock? is that a word?). You can clear the hotkey by doing the same process on the existing hotkey.
- Adjusted tutorial
- After getting two game over screens, Joey bag-o-bones will appear at the start to offer to let you skip the first few levels.
- One new unlockable summon
- One new unlockable item
- Small handful of higher powered previously existing items
- New achievements
- UI improvements
- Bodies dug up by gravediggers now despawn in 45 seconds.
- Bugfix for silly trinket items being deleted between levels.
- Bugfix for bridge level villager pathfinding.
- Bugfix for throne level villager pathfinding.
- For each "Jumbo" you spawn, the next will have slightly quieter stomping noises to make them less annoying.
- New unlocks for beating Necropolis Wave 35. These are now rewarded at the start of a game instead of in the store.
- A few fun secrets :D
Super Grave Snatchers update for 21 November 2021
Update 1.3 - Quality of Un-Life
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update