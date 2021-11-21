 Skip to content

Super Grave Snatchers update for 21 November 2021

Update 1.3 - Quality of Un-Life

Update 1.3 - Build 7752008

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Four hotkeys can be assigned to the equipment bar by holding 1,2,3, or 4 and clicking. Hotkeys will reappear automatically if playing a new mode and you re-unlock the slot. (re-unlock? is that a word?). You can clear the hotkey by doing the same process on the existing hotkey.
  • Adjusted tutorial
  • After getting two game over screens, Joey bag-o-bones will appear at the start to offer to let you skip the first few levels.
  • One new unlockable summon
  • One new unlockable item
  • Small handful of higher powered previously existing items
  • New achievements
  • UI improvements
  • Bodies dug up by gravediggers now despawn in 45 seconds.
  • Bugfix for silly trinket items being deleted between levels.
  • Bugfix for bridge level villager pathfinding.
  • Bugfix for throne level villager pathfinding.
  • For each "Jumbo" you spawn, the next will have slightly quieter stomping noises to make them less annoying.
  • New unlocks for beating Necropolis Wave 35. These are now rewarded at the start of a game instead of in the store.
  • A few fun secrets :D

