Update 3.0 released

Greetings to all railway lovers!
Today we have released a new update 3.0, in which we have made many changes and additions.
And here is the complete list:
- Added player's apartment and residential yard
- Added 2 new stations "Voinovka" and "Eagle"
- Added player goals
- Added sounds for locomotive engines and horns
- Added new models of people
- Added a smartphone with functions: go online, camera, gallery and others
- Added dialogues with people
- Added train tickets
- Added ticket offices for buying tickets
- Added mouse sensitivity setting
- Added a system for saving and loading the game
- Added a body to the player (arms, legs are visible ..)
- General optimization of the game
- And much more...
Changed files in this update