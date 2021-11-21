 Skip to content

Train Travel Simulator update for 21 November 2021

Update 3.0 released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings to all railway lovers!

Today we have released a new update 3.0, in which we have made many changes and additions.

And here is the complete list:

  • Added player's apartment and residential yard
  • Added 2 new stations "Voinovka" and "Eagle"
  • Added player goals
  • Added sounds for locomotive engines and horns
  • Added new models of people
  • Added a smartphone with functions: go online, camera, gallery and others
  • Added dialogues with people
  • Added train tickets
  • Added ticket offices for buying tickets
  • Added mouse sensitivity setting
  • Added a system for saving and loading the game
  • Added a body to the player (arms, legs are visible ..)
  • General optimization of the game
  • And much more...

