Exo One update for 22 November 2021

Exo One Patch Version 21.11.22.0519

Build 7751808

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Japanese text bugs fixed, still some drop shadow issues remain to be fixed
  • Frame rate limiter for main menu limits to refresh rate
  • Gnowee, fixed energy sound pickup not firing
  • Gnowee, fixed distant terrain sometimes flickering on/off
  • Darwin, fixed some incorrect/dull lighting
  • Coronides, adjusted vents on main rock, added vents on final small rock, made level slightly easier as many players finding incredibly difficult

