- Japanese text bugs fixed, still some drop shadow issues remain to be fixed
- Frame rate limiter for main menu limits to refresh rate
- Gnowee, fixed energy sound pickup not firing
- Gnowee, fixed distant terrain sometimes flickering on/off
- Darwin, fixed some incorrect/dull lighting
- Coronides, adjusted vents on main rock, added vents on final small rock, made level slightly easier as many players finding incredibly difficult
Exo One update for 22 November 2021
Exo One Patch Version 21.11.22.0519
Patchnotes via Steam Community
