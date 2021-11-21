Update: Russification and more

The first Sunday update is out!
Bug fixes:
- Creatures now stop in front of the player
- fixed a bug where players had to open the sound options for the sound to work
- Fixed translation error for doors (open/close)
- Fixed spelling error in the exorcism book
new features:
- Russian language implemented (UI and sound).
- You can now select your region to play with players from all over the world
- when you go online, you will no longer respawn at the starting position, but at the position you were at when you went online (so you don't have to walk all the way back to the passenger seat to make your server visible)
- The exorcism book now offers a bit of light so that you can perform the exorcism even in complete darkness
- In the exorcism book, the Latin lines are numbered to make it more obvious that they are to be recited one after the other
Cheers
Dennis
