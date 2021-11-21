Some Gameplay Changes

Since I was already messing around with old code of this game, I decided to attempt making it a bit more fun. Rolling out a few small changes already.
- Tied health scaling to the "value" of the enemy so that basic mobs wouldn't turn into bullet sponges
- Tweaked enemy spawns to improve the pacing of the game
- Player will start dealing more damage to the last mob of the stage when its HP < 50%
- Medic now sells a specific boost next to the risky potion
- Restarting the game can give a short damage or critical hit chance boosts
- Nicer item unlock popups
- Changed how various boosts are displayed
These changes are not final, but let me know what you think!
