Bacon May Die update for 21 November 2021

Some Gameplay Changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Since I was already messing around with old code of this game, I decided to attempt making it a bit more fun. Rolling out a few small changes already.

  • Tied health scaling to the "value" of the enemy so that basic mobs wouldn't turn into bullet sponges
  • Tweaked enemy spawns to improve the pacing of the game
  • Player will start dealing more damage to the last mob of the stage when its HP < 50%
  • Medic now sells a specific boost next to the risky potion
  • Restarting the game can give a short damage or critical hit chance boosts
  • Nicer item unlock popups
  • Changed how various boosts are displayed

These changes are not final, but let me know what you think!

Changed files in this update

Bacon May Die Content Depot 646241
