The Bug has beeen fixed!

Hello everybody!
The save system bug reported in the community has been fixed! Thank you so much for the feedback!!
I hope everyone has a good time with the game!
Kind regards,
Leticia!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello everybody!
The save system bug reported in the community has been fixed! Thank you so much for the feedback!!
I hope everyone has a good time with the game!
Kind regards,
Leticia!
Changed files in this update