Roll The Cat update for 21 November 2021

The Bug has beeen fixed!

Build 7751691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody!

The save system bug reported in the community has been fixed! Thank you so much for the feedback!!

I hope everyone has a good time with the game!

Kind regards,

Leticia!

