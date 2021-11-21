More Fixes / Tweaks

Plushie Level Changes
- 2 New Achievements Added
- Sixfth Sense - Defeat the plushie in less than 6 minutes on easy difficulty.
- Sixfth Sense Hard ... pause - Defeat the plushie in less than 6 minutes on hard difficulty.
- A new 'teleport' jump scare was added during the plushie event. This jump scare has a 20% chance of triggering and will auto-teleport the active plushie to that location. (Similar to the window jump-scare)
- First floor closet door was reversed and now opens from the opposite side. This will allow players to peer out of the closet from the right side and be able to open from there as well.
Whack-A-Dash Changes
- Added 4 achievements for Whack-A-Dash. An achievement will be awarded when you reach level 5, 10, 15 and 20.
- The number of clicks needed per Whack-A-Dash round reduced by half.
- Number of clowns to hit per round will only increase by 1 every 3 levels.
- Fixed an issue where the clowns would go back down immediately on the second pop.
Gameplay Changes
- Motion blur has been tweaked and will be based on your FPS. Lower FPS will see some motion blur whereas higher FPS will see little to none.
- Stamina no longer drains when you are holding sprint and not moving.
- A recent patch changed the way the game saves your level unlocks. Individuals who unlocked levels 1 and 2 prior to this patch did not get credit for the unlocks. I added some code that will automatically give you unlock credit for levels 1 and 2 if the funhouse level was unlocked. (Unlocked by completing Stomp-It)
- Playing a level from the Chapter Select will no longer take you back to the main menu. Instead it will now go to the next level in line.
- The LoShawn bottle is now interactable and plays Dashie's threep.
- Your boy hit 6million subs. So the poster in his apartment was updated.
You may see some funky light issues in the intro level. This will be resolved in a future update.
