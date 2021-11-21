 Skip to content

Empower update for 21 November 2021

V1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7751609

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Added Longsword weapon
  • Added Weight for weapons
  • Added Random equip AI
  • Added ability to reverse grab swords
  • VR Added an additional controller binding TiltZeroG_X that can be assigned to an button of your VR headset in the steam vr controller config if it has unused ones to enable turning in zero g without the need to turn in real space (you need to enable the “enable additional Zero G binding” checkbox in the controls options too) the zero g turn will then be the same button as the normal turn button and the new assigned TiltZeroG_X will be the new Zero G tilt button
  • Added Jump pad and Hover Lift
  • Added Controlls options to enable holding objects only as long as the grip is hold (especially for index controllers)
  • Added new Map “Combat Arena” without any zero gravity parts
  • Added new Map “Duell Arena” (small ground based arena)
  • Added new Map “Duell Arena Space” (small Arena in Space)
  • Added new Map “Duell Arena Flat” (small flat area arena)
  • Added full support for Index Controllers and Quest Controllers as well as windows mixed reality controllers
  • Added Startup Map for Character calibration and an tutorial

Fix

  • PC Fixed a bug that kept you in combat mode after dying
  • Fixed the slicing decals when sword is moving slow
  • PC Fixed a bug that stopped sprinting when pressing rmb while holding no weapons
  • Fixed a weapon holster bug that caused weapons to holster at the same holster and fly away
  • Fixed the sudden arena music stop when leaving the arena

Change

  • Improved the weapon sync
  • Improved 2 hand weapon handling sync
  • Force grab is now easier
  • Decreased sword length back to normal but added new Longsword weapon
  • Disabled wall slice weapon slow down for now
  • 2 handed weapons can now be equipped in the secondary weapon slot
  • Sword AI now uses a Longsword instead of the old sword
  • VR The ingame menu is now partially static so you can move closer or look around without it following you (on non moving platforms)
  • Sword impact spark and sound now only appear on first impact and when the sword is moved
  • Improved the lightning

