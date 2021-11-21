New
- Added Longsword weapon
- Added Weight for weapons
- Added Random equip AI
- Added ability to reverse grab swords
- VR Added an additional controller binding TiltZeroG_X that can be assigned to an button of your VR headset in the steam vr controller config if it has unused ones to enable turning in zero g without the need to turn in real space (you need to enable the “enable additional Zero G binding” checkbox in the controls options too) the zero g turn will then be the same button as the normal turn button and the new assigned TiltZeroG_X will be the new Zero G tilt button
- Added Jump pad and Hover Lift
- Added Controlls options to enable holding objects only as long as the grip is hold (especially for index controllers)
- Added new Map “Combat Arena” without any zero gravity parts
- Added new Map “Duell Arena” (small ground based arena)
- Added new Map “Duell Arena Space” (small Arena in Space)
- Added new Map “Duell Arena Flat” (small flat area arena)
- Added full support for Index Controllers and Quest Controllers as well as windows mixed reality controllers
- Added Startup Map for Character calibration and an tutorial
Fix
- PC Fixed a bug that kept you in combat mode after dying
- Fixed the slicing decals when sword is moving slow
- PC Fixed a bug that stopped sprinting when pressing rmb while holding no weapons
- Fixed a weapon holster bug that caused weapons to holster at the same holster and fly away
- Fixed the sudden arena music stop when leaving the arena
Change
- Improved the weapon sync
- Improved 2 hand weapon handling sync
- Force grab is now easier
- Decreased sword length back to normal but added new Longsword weapon
- Disabled wall slice weapon slow down for now
- 2 handed weapons can now be equipped in the secondary weapon slot
- Sword AI now uses a Longsword instead of the old sword
- VR The ingame menu is now partially static so you can move closer or look around without it following you (on non moving platforms)
- Sword impact spark and sound now only appear on first impact and when the sword is moved
- Improved the lightning
