 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Factory Town update for 21 November 2021

1.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7751578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug: changing Master Volume would not immediately update Ambient Audio volume
  • Fixed bug: Remedy could not be sold in Campaign 3 even though it could be produced
  • The Delete command now works when moving items
  • Fixed bug: trying to load a Scenario or Start Map in the Create Custom Map screen would result in loading screen that doesn’t disappear
  • Removed ‘No Valid Output’ alert when chute enters a building through its front center attachment point.
  • Added “Incompatible with Chute” alert when a Grabber over a Chute is filtered for an item that can’t be transported on a Chute
  • Fixed bug: Pipe Connectors placed underground on existing pipes would not automatically configure an Access Type, so items would default to skip it entirely
  • Potentially fixed bug where crops would sometimes stop growing

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 860891
  • Loading history…
OSX Content Depot 860892
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.