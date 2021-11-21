- Fixed bug: changing Master Volume would not immediately update Ambient Audio volume
- Fixed bug: Remedy could not be sold in Campaign 3 even though it could be produced
- The Delete command now works when moving items
- Fixed bug: trying to load a Scenario or Start Map in the Create Custom Map screen would result in loading screen that doesn’t disappear
- Removed ‘No Valid Output’ alert when chute enters a building through its front center attachment point.
- Added “Incompatible with Chute” alert when a Grabber over a Chute is filtered for an item that can’t be transported on a Chute
- Fixed bug: Pipe Connectors placed underground on existing pipes would not automatically configure an Access Type, so items would default to skip it entirely
- Potentially fixed bug where crops would sometimes stop growing
Factory Town update for 21 November 2021
1.3 Patch Notes
