Marble Run update for 21 November 2021

Biggest update.

Build 7751497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A huge number of new features await you in this update. We have completely reworked the game engine, which has significantly expanded the game editor.

Added new features.

Editing the position of objects.

Duplication of objects.

Dominoes added.

Added the ability to name balloons. (Just click on the ball to give it a name)

Finish added. When a ball with a name crosses the finish line, the time of its arrival is displayed on the

screen.

Added bowling pins.

Added pinball bumper.

