Dofense update for 21 November 2021

0.3.2

21 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Introducing Sector 2 with 4 battles

  • 3 new mechanics implemented that you can play in Sector2 :

    • Magzones - Tiles marked with magnet symbol create magnetic field, which deflects bullets. Therefore the guns built on these tiles will miss targets 50% of the time. Does not affect other kinds of towers
    • Healing flowers - Enemies sacrifice themselves to bloom the healing flowers. Once bloomed they heal the enemies passing by
    • Haunted Trees - If enemies die in the shadow of the haunted trees, they will turn into ghosts and circle the tree. They will provide shield to the enemies passing under the tree.

  • 1 new battle added to Sector 1

  • Reimplemented enemy's path tracing code so that it works consistently even when gameplay is fast fowarded by 4x

  • Rebalancing changes

    • Volta cost and recharge time were increased to justify its power
    • Volta is not effective (i.e. electrocution of enemies) when enemies are inside Glitch trap
    • Glitch trap douses fire
    • Spikes don't harm Roller enemies if they are rolling fast over them
    • Rollers don't catch fire on lava if it's rolling over it

  • Enemies don't catch fire if they are in water (they could already douse existing fire when entering water)

  • Added Steamworks.net library for future use. Doesn't do anything right now.

  • Editor enhancements to add Healing flowers, Haunted Trees and Magzones

  • Internal refactoring of Tower's retarget logic

