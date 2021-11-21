-
Introducing Sector 2 with 4 battles
-
3 new mechanics implemented that you can play in Sector2 :
- Magzones - Tiles marked with magnet symbol create magnetic field, which deflects bullets. Therefore the guns built on these tiles will miss targets 50% of the time. Does not affect other kinds of towers
- Healing flowers - Enemies sacrifice themselves to bloom the healing flowers. Once bloomed they heal the enemies passing by
- Haunted Trees - If enemies die in the shadow of the haunted trees, they will turn into ghosts and circle the tree. They will provide shield to the enemies passing under the tree.
-
1 new battle added to Sector 1
-
Reimplemented enemy's path tracing code so that it works consistently even when gameplay is fast fowarded by 4x
-
Rebalancing changes
- Volta cost and recharge time were increased to justify its power
- Volta is not effective (i.e. electrocution of enemies) when enemies are inside Glitch trap
- Glitch trap douses fire
- Spikes don't harm Roller enemies if they are rolling fast over them
- Rollers don't catch fire on lava if it's rolling over it
-
Enemies don't catch fire if they are in water (they could already douse existing fire when entering water)
-
Added Steamworks.net library for future use. Doesn't do anything right now.
-
Editor enhancements to add Healing flowers, Haunted Trees and Magzones
-
Internal refactoring of Tower's retarget logic
Dofense update for 21 November 2021
0.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update