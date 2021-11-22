Version 1.7.1.0

UI Refresh
- Increased text sizes throughout (still some items to address though)
- Redesign of App Progress, Angel Progress and Credits menus
Gameplay
- Made the Hunters app easier to activate once unlocked
- Assault and Inferno challenges have 'versions' that get slightly more difficult
- Show the version info on Challenge App Menus
Bugs
- Time rewind and player secondary glitch SFX now respect volume settings
- Attempted to fix rare occasions where game music was not respecting volume settings
Changed files in this update