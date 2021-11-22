 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Glitchangels update for 22 November 2021

Version 1.7.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7751469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI Refresh

  • Increased text sizes throughout (still some items to address though)
  • Redesign of App Progress, Angel Progress and Credits menus

Gameplay

  • Made the Hunters app easier to activate once unlocked
  • Assault and Inferno challenges have 'versions' that get slightly more difficult
  • Show the version info on Challenge App Menus

Bugs

  • Time rewind and player secondary glitch SFX now respect volume settings
  • Attempted to fix rare occasions where game music was not respecting volume settings

Changed files in this update

Glitchangels Windows Depot 1170301
  • Loading history…
Glitchangels Linux Depot 1170302
  • Loading history…
Glitchangels Mac Depot 1170303
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.