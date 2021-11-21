BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.5.119: Meet Your New HUD

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
- Migrate to new Unity Input System
- Implement new HUD
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
Changed depots in bleedingedge branch