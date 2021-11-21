 Skip to content

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 21 November 2021

BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.5.119: Meet Your New HUD

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

  • Migrate to new Unity Input System
  • Implement new HUD

