False Front update for 21 November 2021

False Front Gameplay Items

False Front 1.9.0

This is a large update adding gameplay items like barrels, ladders and ziplines. Maps are also updated for improved gameplay. So we are happy to announce it's release.

Read full article here: https://falsefront.se/false-front-1.9.0-update

Update Notes

Maps:

  • Updated maps extra care taken for arena maps
  • Added explosive barrels (fire, slime and ice)
  • Added ladders climbing
  • Added ziplining
  • Added XP target objects
  • Added XP lamp objects

Gameplay:

  • Adjusted sniper lobby mode. Other classes weapons can't shoot gives click no ammo

  • Added assist kill XP score

  • Added assisk suicide kill XP score

  • Added 50% extra XP score for headshoot

  • Added 200% extra XP score for melee kills

  • Added Multi kill streak increased XP score

  • Added XP score for unlocked items

  • Added playercard color content

  • Updated hardpoint effects with texture anim

  • Updated hardpoint score calculation for team with most players

  • Improved blink killstreak effect to see blink is used and 3D sound

  • Adjusted player foot step 3D sound volume

  • Added announcers 3D main center speaker audio with echo effect

  • Fixed bots was removed when host changed du host migration (host left the public game)

Misc:

  • Added more materials for different wallbangs
  • Added different bullet hit decals depending on material
  • Added different bullet hit decal size depending on weapon
  • Added colors to killstreaks in menu
  • Added blur to slime grenade effect
  • Updated map loading pictures
  • Adjusted lab and infected (night maps) not in public matchpool
  • Added FFA podium flag and glow
  • Added settings for throw keybinding

Bugs:

  • Nuke killed only players on host.
  • Removed SND/game rounds final killcam made split screen removed in next round
  • Fixed character got wrong weapon skin for M29 when role first selected
  • Fixed player class change could make player get stuck
  • Fixed bots trying to use hidden trampolines making them moving into objects
  • Night goggles could be used while running and was displayed wrong
  • Moving tumbleweed bush removed collision
  • Fixed ladders unlocks not possible due missing ladders
  • Fixed small bugs
  • Added bugs

We hope you like the update! Cheers! 🍻

False Front Team 2021-11-21

