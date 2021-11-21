 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Gamer Shop Simulator update for 21 November 2021

Update [v21.11.21]

Share · View all patches · Build 7751160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes:

  • Changed amount of items which can buy one buyer;
  • Now buyers will buy more cheap items and less expensive;
  • Updated delivery methods. Now then you order using "Instantly" method, items will be delivered immediatly.
  • Some adjustments have been made in reviewer system;
  • Some adjustments have been made in save system;
  • Some adjustments have been made in UI visualization;
  • Fixed problem, when you throw boxes (little) they sometimes falling under the floor;
  • Fixed problem, when money in cash-register disappear after a game load;
  • Decreased time which a teller spend for a one buyer;
  • Added new mini game: Chests;

  • Added new app: Shop Painter, now you can change colors of your walls;

  • Added information about needed shelves for items;

Future updates plans:

  • New decorations for the shop;
  • New mini game;
  • Opportinity to place lights in shop;
  • Fully reworked system of game saving, and opportinity to load "auto save" and "custom save";

Best Regards,

DiamosDev

Changed files in this update

Gamer Shop Simulator Content Depot 1228571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.