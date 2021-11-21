Update [v21.11.21]

List of changes:
- Changed amount of items which can buy one buyer;
- Now buyers will buy more cheap items and less expensive;
- Updated delivery methods. Now then you order using "Instantly" method, items will be delivered immediatly.
- Some adjustments have been made in reviewer system;
- Some adjustments have been made in save system;
- Some adjustments have been made in UI visualization;
- Fixed problem, when you throw boxes (little) they sometimes falling under the floor;
- Fixed problem, when money in cash-register disappear after a game load;
- Decreased time which a teller spend for a one buyer;
- Added new mini game: Chests;
- Added new app: Shop Painter, now you can change colors of your walls;
- Added information about needed shelves for items;
Future updates plans:
- New decorations for the shop;
- New mini game;
- Opportinity to place lights in shop;
- Fully reworked system of game saving, and opportinity to load "auto save" and "custom save";
Best Regards,
DiamosDev
Changed files in this update