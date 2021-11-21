Hotfix 2021-11-21

This is a content update. To pick up the changes, you need to restart the campaign.
That said, there is no special need for a campaign restart unless you are currently finding it too hard for your usual difficulty level.
Changelog:
- Edelweiss: +1 turn (including variant)
- Edelweiss: weakened several Soviet units
- Wintergewitter: AI tweaks for easy, normal
- Kalach: +2 turns
- Baku Coup: +2 turns (including variant), "Sumgait" objective +2 turns
- Astrakhan: +3 turns, "Surround Stalingrad" objective +1 turn
- Yerevan: +2 turns
Changed depots in development branch