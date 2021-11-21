 Skip to content

Unity of Command II update for 21 November 2021

Hotfix 2021-11-21

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This is a content update. To pick up the changes, you need to restart the campaign.

That said, there is no special need for a campaign restart unless you are currently finding it too hard for your usual difficulty level.

Changelog:

  • Edelweiss: +1 turn (including variant)
  • Edelweiss: weakened several Soviet units
  • Wintergewitter: AI tweaks for easy, normal
  • Kalach: +2 turns
  • Baku Coup: +2 turns (including variant), "Sumgait" objective +2 turns
  • Astrakhan: +3 turns, "Surround Stalingrad" objective +1 turn
  • Yerevan: +2 turns

