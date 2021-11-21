 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Black Forest update for 21 November 2021

Improved Visuals

Share · View all patches · Build 7750895 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: There was a stray harpy in the test level... removed it.
  • Better damage visuals for most buildings
  • Removed a few behind-the-scenes issues with the graveyard
  • Proper snow build-up on the winter map (Endraville)
  • Houses, fields, etc. now get visually wet when it rains.

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.