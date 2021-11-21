- Fixed: There was a stray harpy in the test level... removed it.
- Better damage visuals for most buildings
- Removed a few behind-the-scenes issues with the graveyard
- Proper snow build-up on the winter map (Endraville)
- Houses, fields, etc. now get visually wet when it rains.
Black Forest update for 21 November 2021
Improved Visuals
Patchnotes via Steam Community
