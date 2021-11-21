The first ski hill still had a wind issue that send you back to the start... or further. This fixes that.
That Flipping Mountain update for 21 November 2021
Fixed something I missed in the last fix (ski hill wind)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update