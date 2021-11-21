 Skip to content

That Flipping Mountain update for 21 November 2021

Fixed something I missed in the last fix (ski hill wind)

Build 7750818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first ski hill still had a wind issue that send you back to the start... or further. This fixes that.

