Small Update 12808MP

Note that some of the fixes are only for the beta_ea branch(Join the Beta_ea branch)
Levels
- [North Station] Fixes an issue with the challenge area (-7, -27) that causes the challenge to never be completed
- [ Metro Tunnel] Fix the problem that the falling platform in the room (-11, -17) cannot be climbed
Other
- Greenie Coins system adjustment: Greenie coins spent will no longer need to be exchanged for Ration Tix (common currency). Instead, the difficulty level will be rated according to the total amount of Greenie Coins spent：no coins spent will be rated as the hardest level, and the more coins spent will be rated as the easier difficulty level.
Note: the mechanism is still in the experimental stage, the related supporting script has not yet been modified (Genie will still tell you that you need to pay off the debt of Greenie Coins)
- The numeber of save slots is expanded to 8
Fixes
- Fixed the problem that the player may get stuck when dashing down the slope in a diagonal direction
- Fixed several problems that could cause the camera to be fixed in the wrong room
- Fixed the problem where rapid repetition of sliding and attacking movements could cause the player to move upwards constantly
- Other fixes
Changed files in this update