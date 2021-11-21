 Skip to content

Poppy Toast update for 21 November 2021

Update 4 - Toast Sliders

Build 7750420 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey guys!

Few new features and content.

Added:

  • Added Master Volume Slider
  • Added Music Volume Slider
  • Added Options Button in place of Mute Button
  • Moved Mute Button to Options Page
  • Removed Options Button from Star Button Menu
  • Added more RGB
  • Added 3 new achievements and skins
  • Razzle Raisin Toast
  • Why not have both?
  • Olympian

Fixes:

  • Music now restarts with every game
  • Updated Tutorial Image
  • Fixed Toaster sometimes misaligned from Toast
  • Fixed New Icon displaying incorrectly on Most Recent Score
  • Steam Achievements should 'pop' in game instead of after exit

