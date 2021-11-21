Update 4 - Toast Sliders

Hey guys!
Few new features and content.
Added:
- Added Master Volume Slider
- Added Music Volume Slider
- Added Options Button in place of Mute Button
- Moved Mute Button to Options Page
- Removed Options Button from Star Button Menu
- Added more RGB
- Added 3 new achievements and skins
- Razzle Raisin Toast
- Why not have both?
- Olympian
Fixes:
- Music now restarts with every game
- Updated Tutorial Image
- Fixed Toaster sometimes misaligned from Toast
- Fixed New Icon displaying incorrectly on Most Recent Score
- Steam Achievements should 'pop' in game instead of after exit
Changed files in this update