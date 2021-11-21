Updated to version 0.2.6

Minor patch update, which includes the following adjustments:
- Many fixes to dialogue typos, inconsistencies, and grammatical errors.
- Lava World: Fixed some areas where the respawn triggers would send you to the incorrect return point.
- Lava World: Added an extra teleport up the mountain in another alcove (in case you decide not to sell your soul).
- Mushroom World: Added collision in areas where you were able to jump over the treeline and fall off the level.
- Ice World: Created additional optional NPCs with some (friendly) interactions.
- Space World: Added interesting sound triggers when flying through the moving anti-rings.
- Mansion World: Improved context and hints for piano puzzle (however the key sequence remains the same).
- Reassigned the "skip" button in the blackhole and Gogi's levels to instead take you back to the main menu (these should never have been skippable).
- Clarity improvements to player direction/goals through dialogue and environmental hints.
- Gave several previously unnamed NPCs official names.
- Improvements to intro tutorial by displaying control scheme in front of player when asked if they want to know how to play.
- Pause menu sound blip.
That's everything for now. I am continuing work on configuring Steam Achievements, adding additional menu options for run + vsync toggle, creating another hidden dream world, and adding the level select mode. All slated for next month's major content patch.
As always, if you run into any issues or have questions, feel free to post them here or DM me on Twitter.
Until next time,
sodaraptor
Changed files in this update