Ficket update for 22 November 2021

1.4.0 更新说明

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.4.0

  • 增加了全局广告过滤

1.3.0

  • 添加了夜间模式
  • 优化了视频收藏/画中画按钮的逻辑
  • 升级了 ui 库

1.2.5

  • 添加了更新说明

