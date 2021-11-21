 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Song of the Fae update for 21 November 2021

Build 126 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7750207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, this is another smallish patch while we continue work on the new biome. We've reworked the rewards and punishment UI and expanded the possible options, hopefully this will make runs a little more varied in the early game.

Stay tuned, hope you're having a lovely November.

  • CHANGED upgrade to Unity 2021.2.2f1

  • NEW instructional banners in maze and shop rooms

  • NEW reworked reward and punishment system

    • removed the clock from the storyline view
    • tooltips now indicate when a reward will become a punishment (and vice versa)
    • introduced new rewards and punishments to permanently alter a unit's stats

  • CHANGED reworked units traits to cap buffs at +4 ATK and +4 DEF

    • crazy buffs are fun but the enemies are way too powerful in the final encounter with unlimited buffing, it's for your own good

Changed files in this update

(win) The Song of the Fae Game Depot 1274211
  • Loading history…
(macOS) The Song of the Fae Game Depot 1274212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.