Update 32.3 - Tweak master

- Tweaks to the health system. These tweaks should decrease sickness rates in longer games.
- The AI will now properly buy bows.
- Fixed an unlimited money exploit.
- Disposable packs have been removed. When chopping firewood at a chopping block or breaking into a building you will no longer be given a pack if you don't already have one.
- Travelling merchants will now work much harder at removing goods from flooded markets.
- Mines should do a better job at generating stones when using simple vegetation.
- Fixed a bug that would disable trees when loading a game with simple vegetation enabled.
- A new 'Hunter' start for each map.
Have also renamed the game files from SÆLIG to SAELIG. This will cause you to lose custom settings, however all your saves and key bindings should automatically migrate over. Let me know if you have any issues with this. The reason for this change is to fix a possible bug that the fancy Æ could cause in some computers.
