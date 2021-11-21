 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Arcanium update for 21 November 2021

New bug Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 7749922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Got a new update here this evening, bugs and improvements mostly. Live Now!

Patch Notes: 11/20/21 - 10.44

  • Fixed Ult card being un-drawable if you have 5 cards in hand.
  • Added Casual difficulty which gives heroes more health and enemies less damage. Intended to be a very chill experience where you can experiment with builds.
  • Fixed issue with Corrupted Battles modifiers lingering in future battles.
  • Updated and fixed a lot of issues with localizations, text getting too small, and missing language updates.
  • Updated tons more FX for more enemies in Anador and Uzir, as well as some Hero FX.
  • Updated some more sound fx, music, and ambience.
  • Improved saving and reloading stability, fixed a big hitch when reloading a saved game.
  • Fixed issues with Audio sliders not working until you close the settings buttons.
  • Added the Drawer logic to the top right icons beside the Settings button.
  • Fixed a lot of issues with Void Wings and Hook causing enemies to sometimes cast 2 cards at the same time.
  • Fixed some issues with using quick equip buttons and it showing that your deck is full.
  • Fixed occasional Backlash damage being shown doubled.
  • Fixed Echoed cards to auto expend if not played on the turn you create them from the Echo card.
  • Replaced the Gold Card in a pick 3 back to a small button beside the OK button.
  • Fixed some issues with Akhan fight breaking sometimes.
  • Artifact minis no longer flash if they're collapsed.
  • Fixed issue with enemies applying weak to you and it falling off before your turn started again.
  • Tons of other small bug fixes and enhancements! Enjoy!!

Changed files in this update

Arcanium Content Depot 1056841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.