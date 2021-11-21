New bug Fixes!

Hey everyone! Got a new update here this evening, bugs and improvements mostly. Live Now!
Patch Notes: 11/20/21 - 10.44
- Fixed Ult card being un-drawable if you have 5 cards in hand.
- Added Casual difficulty which gives heroes more health and enemies less damage. Intended to be a very chill experience where you can experiment with builds.
- Fixed issue with Corrupted Battles modifiers lingering in future battles.
- Updated and fixed a lot of issues with localizations, text getting too small, and missing language updates.
- Updated tons more FX for more enemies in Anador and Uzir, as well as some Hero FX.
- Updated some more sound fx, music, and ambience.
- Improved saving and reloading stability, fixed a big hitch when reloading a saved game.
- Fixed issues with Audio sliders not working until you close the settings buttons.
- Added the Drawer logic to the top right icons beside the Settings button.
- Fixed a lot of issues with Void Wings and Hook causing enemies to sometimes cast 2 cards at the same time.
- Fixed some issues with using quick equip buttons and it showing that your deck is full.
- Fixed occasional Backlash damage being shown doubled.
- Fixed Echoed cards to auto expend if not played on the turn you create them from the Echo card.
- Replaced the Gold Card in a pick 3 back to a small button beside the OK button.
- Fixed some issues with Akhan fight breaking sometimes.
- Artifact minis no longer flash if they're collapsed.
- Fixed issue with enemies applying weak to you and it falling off before your turn started again.
- Tons of other small bug fixes and enhancements! Enjoy!!
Changed files in this update