- Fixed workers not discarding held items when issued a new task that is incompatible with the held item
- Workers that are waiting at a source building because there’s no item to pick up, or waiting at a destination building because there’s no space to drop off, will have a special alert status. This status shows up as an icon above their head, and also will be shown in their status panel when you select them (which you can click on to get more detail about the issue). These status are also shown in the Workers panel (K) to differentiate them from workers that truly have no behavior assigned.
- Workers that are unable to find a path to a destination will have a special alert status.
- Fixed missing localization of the ‘confirm file deletion’ message
Factory Town update for 21 November 2021
1.2 Patch Notes
