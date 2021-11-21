 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 21 November 2021

Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #28

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a bug.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where continuing a game would prevent modded symbols and items from applying their effects

Modding Docs

Numerous pages/tutorials have been added to the Modding API Documentation since the initial release of Content Patch #13. I haven't been documenting all of these new pages in the patch notes, but I will begin doing so from this point onward.

Happy modding!

-Dan

