Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #28

The game has been patched to fix a bug.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where continuing a game would prevent modded symbols and items from applying their effects
Modding Docs
- Added Tutorial: Value Text to the Modding API Documentation
- Added Color Index to the Modding API Documentation
Numerous pages/tutorials have been added to the Modding API Documentation since the initial release of Content Patch #13. I haven't been documenting all of these new pages in the patch notes, but I will begin doing so from this point onward.
Happy modding!
-Dan
