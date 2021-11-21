 Skip to content

Ancient Dungeon VR update for 21 November 2021

Hotfix ea0.1.0.14

Hello everyone. As promised, here is the hotfix for this week. Next update will feature new content!

additions:

  • added support for native Oculus Drivers

changes/fixes:

  • fixed activatable items not getting counted to new items found during the run
  • fixed a rare case of the player not getting teleported back up when falling in a pit/void
  • fixed assassins mark spawning multiple times
  • fixed pickup charge being wrong when loading a run
  • fixed some item combinations killing the player when loading a run
  • fixed a few issues with "Traverse X Dungeon without taking damage" achievements
  • fixed minimap having wrong openings for wallspaces
  • fixed game camera breaking when using LIV
  • fixed pressurized capsule augment on Crossbow not working
  • fixed some items/achievements not working with crossbow combo
  • fixed shiny slimey and you break it you buy it achievement unlocking the same item
  • fixed calcified pustule and hummingbird feather breaking the crossbow
  • fixed glass cannon + engagement ring synergy
  • fixed movement sometimes getting stuck on some controllers
  • fixed portals blocking enemy projectiles
  • crossbow bolt will now always explode after a few seconds when in air to avoid broken synergies
  • companion wisps now deal correct damage to enemies
  • reduced amount of charges needed for miner's mark
  • changed color of Orb of focus to make it more distinct from glittering orb
  • sprout of animate ivy now won't shrink sword when hitting non enemy objects (tables, crates, etc)
  • dead weight spikes no longer damage the player
  • player is now immune to noxious orb cloud
  • calcified pustule no longer damages the player but deals less damage now
  • reduced befouling sludge hit delay
  • rock slimes will now only spawn spikes when they can see the player
  • removed horizontal attacks of elder skeleton

modding additions:

  • onEnteredNGPlus event added

  • onSpawnInHomeBase event added

  • exposed UnityEngine.UI.Button

  • exposed UnityEngine.Sprite

  • exposed ModLoader

  • exposed RectTransform

  • crossbowbolt now has delayUntilReturnToPlayer

