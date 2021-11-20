Share · View all patches · Build 7749675 · Last edited 21 November 2021 – 00:06:03 UTC by Wendy

debug

Add the function of changing control mode

Add the function of changing code

Add the function of controlling special effect light source

Add distortion lens glare

Add sliding and impact marks

Increase floating dust

Numerical adjustment

Model addition and replacement

Thrust algorithm modification

The projectile indication is not displayed when there is no target

Add self luminous UI

Armed effective range adjustment

Armed lethality adjustment

NPC combat range adaptive armed effective range

Modification of service conditions of NPC smoke bomb

NPC can use all parts

The HUD displays the speed and distance of the target, as well as the current equipment and armed forces in use

Add support unit

Issue or release the following command to the wingman under the direction key

Consume drop points, summon wingmen and support units, and repair the body

Add insect trap lamp