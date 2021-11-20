debug
Add the function of changing control mode
Add the function of changing code
Add the function of controlling special effect light source
Add distortion lens glare
Add sliding and impact marks
Increase floating dust
Numerical adjustment
Model addition and replacement
Thrust algorithm modification
The projectile indication is not displayed when there is no target
Add self luminous UI
Armed effective range adjustment
Armed lethality adjustment
NPC combat range adaptive armed effective range
Modification of service conditions of NPC smoke bomb
NPC can use all parts
The HUD displays the speed and distance of the target, as well as the current equipment and armed forces in use
Add support unit
Issue or release the following command to the wingman under the direction key
Consume drop points, summon wingmen and support units, and repair the body
Add insect trap lamp
Changed files in this update