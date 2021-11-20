 Skip to content

That Role Playing update for 20 November 2021

UPDATE v1.77 Released

UPDATE v1.77 Patch Notes:

  • Added Game Menu, call by Esc key or Mouse Right Click

  • Added Music volume and Sound volume controls

  • Added Loud sounds amplification control

  • Added Fullscreen mode control

  • Added Multi-Language support

  • Added Russian language, more to come

  • Added Instructions dialog with important information

  • Added Restart and Quit confirmation dialogs

  • Added extra shortcut keys: F1 for Instructions, R for restart

  • Added Mouse control: Left Click for actions, Right Click for cancel/menu

  • Added way to skip printing of long messages with any action key

  • Increased maximal length of Hero name to 12

  • Refined Shields amount display

  • Refined Game Panel display

