UPDATE v1.77 Released

UPDATE v1.77 Patch Notes:
Added Game Menu, call by Esc key or Mouse Right Click
Added Music volume and Sound volume controls
Added Loud sounds amplification control
Added Fullscreen mode control
Added Multi-Language support
Added Russian language, more to come
Added Instructions dialog with important information
Added Restart and Quit confirmation dialogs
Added extra shortcut keys: F1 for Instructions, R for restart
Added Mouse control: Left Click for actions, Right Click for cancel/menu
Added way to skip printing of long messages with any action key
Increased maximal length of Hero name to 12
Refined Shields amount display
Refined Game Panel display
Changed files in this update