 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Angels Cove update for 20 November 2021

2021 11 20 Live 1.12b - Translation fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7749547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Minor translation fix

Changed files in this update

Angels Cove Content Depot 1714441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.