Railway Islands - Puzzle update for 20 November 2021

Railway Islands - first update 1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.1 brings some improvements to the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1807930/Railway_Islands__Puzzle/

Improvements:

  • 2x speed option. When the train starts moving, a new button will appear, click on it to increase the train speed option by 2x.
  • Camera zoom option. now you can zoom in and out of the camera using the + and - keys on the keyboard or w, s, up arrow and down arrow.
  • Position of the locomotive button, now the button that starts the train is positioned in the lower center of the screen.

Bug fix:

  • Music volume not saved.

_Thanks to everyone who is playing. It's been amazing to read your feedback and see that you're enjoying the game, it's very gratifying! Thank you very, very much for that!

Alysson N. Moraes - Developer._

