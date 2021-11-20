Patch Notes: Version 0.1.5.1

Build Date: 11.21.2021
New Features
- Added a new battle map: Valley Cabin. This map is called by specific story-based and dynamic encounters and does not appear in the random carousel.
- Added a new battle map: Valley Cave. This map is called by specific story-based and dynamic encounters and does not appear in the random carousel.
- Added a new battle map: Haunted Marnehaven. This map is called by specific story-based and dynamic encounters and does not appear in the random carousel.
- Added new battle deployments and configurations via encounter cues. Tactical battles will now unfold as experienced during story-based encounters and the consequences of player choices will be reflected on the stage, along with the appropriate props and scene objects.
Crashes and Bugs
- Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause the Merchant Trader to steal the player’s stuff when clicking on another menu function while a transaction was still being discussed.
- Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause animations to fire too quickly before a previous action had completed.
- Items can no longer receive material tier upgrades beyond the current world tier + 1; their craftsmanship tier will be upgraded instead.
- Fixed an issue that caused Righteousness to persist and continue stacking for the entire duration of a battle.
- Fixed an issue created by the Pause functionality when returning to the main menu from a tactical battle
- Fixed an issue that prevented shadows from being cast on Outcast Camp.
Balance
- Baseline Health for all new player recruits has been increased slightly (up to 25 from 20). This should give solo characters a slightly better chance at successfully defeating the first mini-boss.
- Base Health scaling for enemy units in World Tier 2 and beyond has been reduced very slightly
- Human Perception was given another tiny little nudge to give vision just beyond the edge of darkness
- Tier 3 and higher items have had their chances to receive a second and third enchantment slightly reduced
- Finely crafted items tier 3 and above will now be guaranteed to have at least 1 enchantment
- Griefling swarms at World Tier 2 and above will have slightly fewer feral spawns.
Polish
- Removed the FOV flexing on the Action Camera to hopefully provide a smoother experience. This is going to be the first step in developing a more immersive camera automation system.
- Found the missing icon for Meat Stew
- The Company Details panel will now properly be updated with class levels and promotions after completing story-based encounters on the world map
- Human enemies should be slightly easier to click on during battles
- Griefling enemies should be slightly easier to click on during battles
- Found the missing icons for the Basic Quiver and Basic Boltcase
- Fixed a few pathing issues on the tactical map “Riverside”
- Fixed an issue related to the camera ceiling on the tactical map “Road”
- It should no longer be possible to equip Rings on your head and Amulets on your Finger. Or any combination of rings, amulets, helmets, and slots they aren’t supposed to go in.
- Story Encounters will now be unique on a per-playthrough basis and should never be encountered twice. In situations where an encounter story has already been discovered, the player will be given a Random Combat Encounter instead
- The campfire on Outcast Camp will now gently flicker
