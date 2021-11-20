 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 20 November 2021

Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #27

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where starting_value and var_math wasn't parsing counted_symbols correctly
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where var_math wasn't parsing target_self correctly
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where grid_position_x and grid_position_y couldn't be passed to var_math
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where tiles_to_add wasn't working properly on manually destroyed items
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where value_text wasn't being displayed properly in the sandbox

