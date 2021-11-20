Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #27

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where starting_value and var_math wasn't parsing counted_symbols correctly
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where var_math wasn't parsing target_self correctly
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where grid_position_x and grid_position_y couldn't be passed to var_math
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where tiles_to_add wasn't working properly on manually destroyed items
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where value_text wasn't being displayed properly in the sandbox
Changed files in this update