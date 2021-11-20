 Skip to content

Stoneshard update for 20 November 2021

Hotfix 0.7.0.7 - Changelog

Hotfix 0.7.0.7 - Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the inability to interact with the nightstand on the second floor of the brewery.
  • Fixed the layering issue of fences and wheat near the mill.
  • Fixed the lack of footstep sounds when walking over bridges.
  • Fixed the bug with enemies not spawning on river map tiles.
  • Fixed the Abandoned Homestead crash.
  • Fixed the Homestead crash.
  • Fixed dungeons retaining their structure upon respawning.
  • Fixed the incorrect sounds on map tiles with river bends.
  • The first two tiers of Hunger and Thirst effects have a lower influence on morale (0.05 and 0.1 > 0.01 and 0.05).
  • Fixed the missing price of Nikos of Arpheon's Astrolabe (doesn’t affect already acquired artefacts).
  • Fixed the incorrect duration of Hazzun Celestial Sphere’s daytime buffs.
  • Disabled the option to learn rumors from secondary NPCs in Brynn.
  • Added an option to catch leeches in deep water.
  • Containers in the witch’s hut now have an owner and are marked red.
  • Increased shields’ Durability (doesn’t affect already saved items).
  • Fixed the bug with brewery NPCs having merchants’ inventories.
  • Fixed the bug with “Drunkenness” affecting main Attributes.
  • Fixed the bug causing Fumble Chance and Armor Penetration to not be affected by leveling Agility and Perception respectively.
  • Fixed the cutscene at the brewery.
  • Added an option to rent a room in the Rotten Willow Tavern and Ralph & Sons Inn.
  • Fixed the crash caused by “Boulder Toss”.
  • Fixed the inability to harvest Harpies and Crawlers.
  • Kromm now gives a correct reward upon completing the quest.
  • The duration of “Wetness” now has an upper threshold.
  • Changed reputation perks (Better Gear I and II now increase the maximum level of sold items by 4 and 6 respectively).
  • Fixed the crash caused by opening certain containers.
  • Fixed crimes not being registered in some of the Brynn quarters.
  • Fixed the missing sound of the Troll’s “Deafening Roar”.
  • Increased the base Accuracy bonus of “Taking Aim” by 10%.

