Hotfix 0.7.0.7 - Changelog

- Fixed the inability to interact with the nightstand on the second floor of the brewery.
- Fixed the layering issue of fences and wheat near the mill.
- Fixed the lack of footstep sounds when walking over bridges.
- Fixed the bug with enemies not spawning on river map tiles.
- Fixed the Abandoned Homestead crash.
- Fixed the Homestead crash.
- Fixed dungeons retaining their structure upon respawning.
- Fixed the incorrect sounds on map tiles with river bends.
- The first two tiers of Hunger and Thirst effects have a lower influence on morale (0.05 and 0.1 > 0.01 and 0.05).
- Fixed the missing price of Nikos of Arpheon's Astrolabe (doesn’t affect already acquired artefacts).
- Fixed the incorrect duration of Hazzun Celestial Sphere’s daytime buffs.
- Disabled the option to learn rumors from secondary NPCs in Brynn.
- Added an option to catch leeches in deep water.
- Containers in the witch’s hut now have an owner and are marked red.
- Increased shields’ Durability (doesn’t affect already saved items).
- Fixed the bug with brewery NPCs having merchants’ inventories.
- Fixed the bug with “Drunkenness” affecting main Attributes.
- Fixed the bug causing Fumble Chance and Armor Penetration to not be affected by leveling Agility and Perception respectively.
- Fixed the cutscene at the brewery.
- Added an option to rent a room in the Rotten Willow Tavern and Ralph & Sons Inn.
- Fixed the crash caused by “Boulder Toss”.
- Fixed the inability to harvest Harpies and Crawlers.
- Kromm now gives a correct reward upon completing the quest.
- The duration of “Wetness” now has an upper threshold.
- Changed reputation perks (Better Gear I and II now increase the maximum level of sold items by 4 and 6 respectively).
- Fixed the crash caused by opening certain containers.
- Fixed crimes not being registered in some of the Brynn quarters.
- Fixed the missing sound of the Troll’s “Deafening Roar”.
- Increased the base Accuracy bonus of “Taking Aim” by 10%.
Stoneshard update for 20 November 2021
Hotfix 0.7.0.7 - Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
