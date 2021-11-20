Update 0.0.606.7

In this version, an automatic flight planning function is added so that you can easily make remote flight plans for your fleet.
As the game becomes more and more stable, I will start to write the built-in Manual of the game and add more game content.
Have a good time.
======================================================================
Automatic scheduling
Improve multiple selection of multiple list items
Deal with the problem of repeated loading of data when returning to the main menu and starting the game
Improving the economic system
Improved random number system
Handle some bugs
==========================================================
自动排班
改进多处列表项的多选操作
处理退回主菜单再开始游戏时，数据反复加载的问题
改进经济系统
改进随机数系统
处理一些bug
此版本新增了一个自动排班页面，以使得玩家可以非常轻松地批量编制航班计划，可以轻松编制洲际航班计划。随着游戏的日益稳定，在后续版本中会加入更多的游戏内容
游玩愉快
