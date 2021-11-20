 Skip to content

Reentry - An Orbital Simulator update for 20 November 2021

Update Notes for patch 0.8314.EA

The 0.8314.EA minor patch contains the following fixes:

  • Apollo: Fixed the dual checklist loading bug. You should now only see one set of checklists loaded in the CSM and LM Mission Pad
  • LM: Fixed DPS pressurization issues that prevented pressurization on activation (remember to open the pressure regolator(s))
  • All: Flashlight offset if Gaze cursor was enabled but not in VR
  • Apollo: Max timewarp set to 250x for MOCR-enabled sessions to prevent accidents and telemetry stability
  • CSM: Colored some of the circuit breakers yellow
  • CSM: Fixed the bug that made Fuel Cells functional after SM separation
  • LM: LGC render issues when not powered
  • MOCR: Added AUX 1, AUX 2 and AUX 3 intercom loops that can be used to offload discussions on main channels (backrooms, "tiger team", and discussion channels)
  • VR: Gaze cursor offset on X-axis
  • VR Mission Pad visibility changes
  • Some internal setup logic to prepare for update 0.84, you might see some strange data when monitoring the Lunar Module ECS indicators due to this.

