Update Notes for patch 0.8314.EA

The 0.8314.EA minor patch contains the following fixes:
- Apollo: Fixed the dual checklist loading bug. You should now only see one set of checklists loaded in the CSM and LM Mission Pad
- LM: Fixed DPS pressurization issues that prevented pressurization on activation (remember to open the pressure regolator(s))
- All: Flashlight offset if Gaze cursor was enabled but not in VR
- Apollo: Max timewarp set to 250x for MOCR-enabled sessions to prevent accidents and telemetry stability
- CSM: Colored some of the circuit breakers yellow
- CSM: Fixed the bug that made Fuel Cells functional after SM separation
- LM: LGC render issues when not powered
- MOCR: Added AUX 1, AUX 2 and AUX 3 intercom loops that can be used to offload discussions on main channels (backrooms, "tiger team", and discussion channels)
- VR: Gaze cursor offset on X-axis
- VR Mission Pad visibility changes
- Some internal setup logic to prepare for update 0.84, you might see some strange data when monitoring the Lunar Module ECS indicators due to this.
Changed files in this update