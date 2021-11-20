November Update 2021 [v0.7.4] with new buildings, correlation menu and more

Hello together,
attached the new features:
Have fun with the new update.
https://trello.com/b/FbC1a19w/devboard-summer-islands
FEATURES
- Added New Hotel: Glamping (Luxus)
- Added New Shop: Accessories (Mass)
- Added New Sport: Kanushop (Mass)
- Added New Attraction: Rigatta (Luxus)
- Added BuildingRelationOverview Window
- Added Coin firework for the victory window
- Added Reward of the completed missions must be collected via click
- Added Counter for the fulfilled missions
USABILITY IMPROVEMENTS
- Lowering the difficulty of the easy tasks
- Terraforming recreation with FPS boost
- Waiting time until match starts has max 400 bubbles
- Savegamenames may only contain a-z,A-Z,0-9 and -_ characters
- Reputation menu display error in chart and numbers revised
- Some minor bugs with the GUI
Changed files in this update