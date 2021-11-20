Patch 1.0.7n Released!

IMPROVEMENTS:
- Stamina drain added when carrying a pup. Added to deter players from doing companionship with sick pup while marking territory, and looking ahead, to somewhat deter malicious players in SCMP from taking pups far from homesite.
- Adjusted max speed when catching up to prey, should make it slightly easier for players to bite mule deer, and noticeably easier for mates.
- Increased chances of pup death from sickness if player doesn't spend time with them, and refined pup sickness odds to vary the timing of sickness and make second sickness less likely.
- Feeding pups now gives a small boost to pack affinity (and why wouldn't it?)
- Douglas-fir trees in Amethyst look a bit better, not as dark.
- Improved pace of snow accumulation on trees in Amethyst.
- Added note on Slough Creek World Map indicated hex diameter.
- On Family Tree panel, moved Delete button to avoid accidental clicking (though there is a confirmation dialog too).
- Added more waypoint-paths at northwest rock den for entering and exiting den.
- Adjusted meat chunk collider so wolves don't float above it when lying down.
- Slightly increased the allowed duration of single spacebar taps (to make it more forgiving when trying to eat).
BUGS FIXED:
- Airborne scents stop moving and spawning in certain situations (probably fixed).
- When creating new Amethyst MP game, some options for SC MP (coming soon) are displayed.
- Mate frozen at edge of Lost River map.
- When mates attempt to help in a beaver ambush when bison (better prey) are nearby, they wiggle and won't bite beaver.
- Beaver does twitchy in-place turn instead of spin turn when attacked.
- Beaver carcass is missing fur on both sides when partially consumed.
- In certain situations, game freezes while sleeping.
- Sometimes beavers get stuck on lodge.
- Beavers sometimes get stuck going in circles.
- Pups pile around the same food chunk even if there are others more easily accessible.
- NPC animals can get stuck where boulders or trees are very close together.
- If you do secondary howl to call mate to your location, it will eat any food it comes upon, rather than leaving some for pups.
- Pup gets stuck running in circles near beaver dam.
- Pup going in circles trying to cross river (and other similar cases, no doubt).
- Cow elk freezes when health drops and cannot find another action to do.
- Yellowstone features boneless mule deer carcasses.
- Ambient blowing snow particles aren't visible.
- Wolf Bio: can't select text in bottom rows of text.
- Wrong eye color if you switch from Basic to Enhanced graphics mode during Photo Mode.
- MP game name appears in top-left corner of Perks panel.
- Odd object in lower left corner in Newborn den scene.
- Sometimes no music plays when the Hide & Snack music should play.
- Airborne scents move too slowly in high winds.
- Increased odds of pup dying from sickness (but no change to odds if player stays with pup).
- Mule deer don't respect fur setting in Graphics Quality.
- Snow accumulates on sides of animals sometimes.
- Grizzly rubs against den if all pups are inside.
- Pups don't follow player when moving to new den or rendezvous site.
- Dead tree in Lamar Valley has striped bark.
- Problems ensue if player goes to sleep while Den Discovered alert is onscreen, just before Name Your Pack appears.
- Beavers can get stuck by beaver dam when trying to flee.
- Beavers sometimes cross overland instead of following a trail.
- Beavers behave erratically if spawned while player-wolf is sleeping.
- No wolf or pup preview in Family Tree panel.
- Eagles get stuck on ground or in rocks.
- Order of perks is inconsistent from one age subpanel to the next.
- Lost River: Van Winkle scent posts are floating above ground and beyond map's edge.
- Some remaining issues with Hide & Snack music triggers.
- Photo Mode camera icon doesn't appear.
- One den does not glow in wintertime in scent view.
- Typos.
- Terrain and water issues.
