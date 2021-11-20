Weekly Progress Report #67

This week I really only worked on some minor Linux support issues. There are still a few issues remaining, like certain shaders not displaying properly (conveyor belts!), and a weird issue where half the text in the UI just disappeared for unknown reasons.

I'll be skipping the Weekly Progress Report next week due to Thanksgiving. I'll be away from my development PC for most of the week, so won't have time to make any real changes. But there is good news! I'll be having [read: "forcing"] some of my family to play PogoChamp for the first time, and any time I run a playtest with brand new players it gives me some good ideas for new levels / improvements, so look forward to those in the coming weeks.

