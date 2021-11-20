 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 20 November 2021

Bunch of small improvements - and run! bears!

Build 7749082

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New monster: Bear (early game)
  • Fixed: Plank and stone walls were not always recognized as obstacles - they should now.
  • Fixed: Large monsters now correctly ignore carrot and cabbage fields.
  • You can now drag the peasant info and log windows to position them wherever you want on the screen.
  • Added more analytics to support bugfinding and game improvement.
  • Pause Game button in options menu disabled for now (needs a rework)
  • Harpy now has wing flapping sound

