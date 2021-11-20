- New monster: Bear (early game)
- Fixed: Plank and stone walls were not always recognized as obstacles - they should now.
- Fixed: Large monsters now correctly ignore carrot and cabbage fields.
- You can now drag the peasant info and log windows to position them wherever you want on the screen.
- Added more analytics to support bugfinding and game improvement.
- Pause Game button in options menu disabled for now (needs a rework)
- Harpy now has wing flapping sound
Black Forest update for 20 November 2021
Bunch of small improvements - and run! bears!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update