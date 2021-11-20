v1.21: Major Graphics Update!

- Added Graphics options via the Main Menu Options. You can go from "Potato" mode that disables all effects, to adding Flashy Lights (the new default) & extending the draw distance. VR mode has flashy lights disabled by default, but try adding it to see if your rig can handle it!
- Added special dynamic light effects. Shooting, beams and explosions will light things up! Your lightsaber will glow and beam weapons will slowly brighten
- Lightning strikes will now recharge your energy if you get struck
- Removed particle generation when player gets hit by beams, which was excessive
- Reverted changes to quest spawns that tried to avoid making the player turn around, which inadvertently caused delays in spawning targets or worse
Pretty excited about this release and I hope you enjoy it! Please leave a recommendation if you think this is pretty cool and like these updates :-) Thank you again for your support.
- Phr00t
Changed files in this update