 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

8089 update for 20 November 2021

v1.21: Major Graphics Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7748739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Graphics options via the Main Menu Options. You can go from "Potato" mode that disables all effects, to adding Flashy Lights (the new default) & extending the draw distance. VR mode has flashy lights disabled by default, but try adding it to see if your rig can handle it!
  • Added special dynamic light effects. Shooting, beams and explosions will light things up! Your lightsaber will glow and beam weapons will slowly brighten
  • Lightning strikes will now recharge your energy if you get struck
  • Removed particle generation when player gets hit by beams, which was excessive
  • Reverted changes to quest spawns that tried to avoid making the player turn around, which inadvertently caused delays in spawning targets or worse

Pretty excited about this release and I hope you enjoy it! Please leave a recommendation if you think this is pretty cool and like these updates :-) Thank you again for your support.

  • Phr00t

Changed files in this update

8089 Content Depot 1593281
  • Loading history…
8089 Linux Depot 1593282
  • Loading history…
8089 Mac Depot 1593283
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.