- Added elephants as a wild animal (beware their great strength!)
- The player's first settlement (before they're asked about the tutorial) will now auto-select a start location
- Settlers can now free themselves from being stuck under furniture while in a corner
- Creatures now wake up when attacked
- Mushrooms no longer say that they care about being watered
- Graves can now be dug when it has snowed
- Added settler name to tantrum notification
- Pause for notifications is now on by default
- Corrected the way demolition works on tiles with both furniture and a constructed floor
- Fix for a crash when a corpse is off the edge of the map somehow
King under the Mountain update for 20 November 2021
Alpha 8.1 Release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
King under the Mountain Content Depot 930231
- Loading history…
King under the Mountain Mac Depot 930232
- Loading history…
King under the Mountain Linux Depot 930233
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update