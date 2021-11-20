 Skip to content

King under the Mountain update for 20 November 2021

Alpha 8.1 Release

Alpha 8.1 Release · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added elephants as a wild animal (beware their great strength!)
  • The player's first settlement (before they're asked about the tutorial) will now auto-select a start location
  • Settlers can now free themselves from being stuck under furniture while in a corner
  • Creatures now wake up when attacked
  • Mushrooms no longer say that they care about being watered
  • Graves can now be dug when it has snowed
  • Added settler name to tantrum notification
  • Pause for notifications is now on by default
  • Corrected the way demolition works on tiles with both furniture and a constructed floor
  • Fix for a crash when a corpse is off the edge of the map somehow

