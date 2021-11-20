 Skip to content

超越梦境 update for 20 November 2021

1.0.4 patch

Build 7748434

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the bug that some bosses may fly out of the map at the speed of light

  2. Fixed the display of item and skill information

