 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bright Memory: Infinite update for 20 November 2021

( Second Round )Update Notes- 20 November 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7748422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add cutscene of Changes/The Primordial Flood to skip.

  2. Modify the "Giant King" AI（Increases attack speed by 20% / movement speed by 20% / Deleted some ancient soldiers）

  3. Fixed where "Aerial Slash" would get stuck in eaves when cast.

  4. Fixed "Surrounded" levels, unable to use the attack problem.

  5. Fixed the "Surrounded" level when reborn after death, continuous press the attack key, knife disappear problem.

  6. Fixed "Surrounded" enemies that disappeared.

  7. Fixed an issue where "Surrounded" enemies talk when they are dead.

  8. Fixed the issue where "Surrounded" pavilions and chairs could get stuck by "Slide / jumps".

  9. Fixed issues where "Surrounded" Warning Level was 100% invisible to enemies.

  10. Fixed "Tractor Beam" tutorial where enemies would actively jump into a river, making it impossible to continue.

  11. Optimize climbing points of "The Primordial Flood" and often judge The failure problems.

  12. Optimize the "the primordial flood" boss area to avoid snow collision.

  13. Fixed when "SR special amo" attacks "giant king", problem of bullets hitting the air.

  14. Fixed "Car Engine Sound" will not be affected by the modified volume.

  15. Fixed that the "Hell difficulty" skin was unlocked, but the steam achievement did not have unlock

    (achievements will be refreshed automatically when enters main menu)

Changed files in this update

BrightMemoryInfinite Depot 1554699
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.