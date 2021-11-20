 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

猫不语 update for 20 November 2021

November 20 update log.

Share · View all patches · Build 7748403 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted the brightness of the beginning in the teaching building
  • Adjusted the problem of too green in the dormitory 301 filter
  • Fixed the bug that the flashlight could not be used when Qin Hong just entered the backyard
  • Fixed some wrong words and sentences in the text
  • Fixed some time bugs in the text
  • Fixed the bug that some columns in the back playground did not rise up after stepping on the switch
  • Added a closet next to the locker in the dormitory corridor to hide, the description in the previous letter was hide not hide, which brought ambiguity to the players.

Changed files in this update

猫不语 Content Depot 1748891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.