- Adjusted the brightness of the beginning in the teaching building
- Adjusted the problem of too green in the dormitory 301 filter
- Fixed the bug that the flashlight could not be used when Qin Hong just entered the backyard
- Fixed some wrong words and sentences in the text
- Fixed some time bugs in the text
- Fixed the bug that some columns in the back playground did not rise up after stepping on the switch
- Added a closet next to the locker in the dormitory corridor to hide, the description in the previous letter was hide not hide, which brought ambiguity to the players.
猫不语 update for 20 November 2021
November 20 update log.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update